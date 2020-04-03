Federal agents find 'pseudo-narco zoo' in Mercedes

When the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration executed a search warrant in Mercedes last week, federal agents found themselves face-to-face with a tiger.

With assistance from the U.S. Border Patrol and state law enforcement, the DEA executed a search warrant March 25 at a 5-acre property in Mercedes, said Special Agent Sammy Parks.

Agents didn't make any arrests, Parks said, and the case remains under investigation.

Parks, who described the case as a narcotics investigation, said he couldn't release details about the search warrant.

Agents did, however, encounter a wide variety of exotic animals on the property.

The discovery remained under wraps until April 2, when Austin Skero, the deputy chief patrol agent for the Border Patrol's Rio Grande Valley Sector, tweeted about the animals.

"A pseudo-narco zoo is shutdown in the mid-valley," Skero tweeted. "#RGV BP agents assisted federal and state agencies to seize numerous exotics."

Skero said Border Patrol encountered a tiger, emus, llamas, porcupines and a kinkajou — a honey bear that lives in the rainforests of South America.

Parks said they also encountered deer, a bobcat, horses and pigs.

