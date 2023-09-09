Federal lawsuit filed by Hidalgo ISD principal against the city and police department dismissed
A federal judge dismissed a $20 million lawsuit filed by a Hidalgo ISD principal against the city and its police department.
Hidalgo Early College High School Principal Rafael Tinoco filed the lawsuit in April, the month after he was arrested by the city of Hidalgo Police Department in connection with an alleged assault on campus.
PREVIOUS STORY: Hidalgo ISD principal files lawsuit against city, police department
Tinoco and former Hidalgo ISD athletic Director Monty Staumbaugh were taken into custody in March on charges of tampering with a witness and assault, respectively.
The charges against both individuals were dropped in May and June.
Tinoco filed the lawsuit, claiming he was falsely arrested as part of an attempted political takedown.
PREVIOUS STORY: Charges against Hidalgo ISD athletic director dismissed
Court records show the federal lawsuit was dismissed on Aug. 18 “with prejudice for failing to state a plausible claim to relief.”
