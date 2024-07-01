FEMA grant will allow qualifying Edinburg residents to receive free smoke, carbon monoxide alarm
The Edinburg Fire Department received a federal grant from FEMA to provide new smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to qualifying residents for free.
The grant, totaling $23,674, is part of FEMA's Fire Prevention and Safety Grant program.
City of Edinburg spokesperson said the program will allow the fire department to assist residents over the age of 65, or those with disabilities, those with children under 14 years old or residents meeting income-base qualifications.
"This free smoke alarm and carbon monoxide alarm program is a tremendous benefit to our community and a great service provided by the City," Edinburg Fire Chief Omar Garza said in a news release. "We are grateful to FEMA for recognizing the value of this program and providing this funding."
The spokesperson said the city has already purchased 1,500 smoke alarms and 500 carbon monoxide alarms, which firefighters will distribute and install in homes to ensure maximum safety.
The grant, along with a contribution of $1,246 from the city of Edinburg, amounted to $24,920 for the program to be spent by Feb. 15, 2025.
Residents interested in receiving a free smoke or carbon monoxide alarm can check their eligibility by contacting Karina Lozano or Yolanda Garza at 956-383-7691.
Residents can also fill out an application by clicking here.
