FEMA opens disaster recovery centers across the Valley

FEMA is setting up shop in the Rio Grande Valley.

One of the locations where staff is helping people apply for disaster assistance is in Harlingen.

FEMA officially opened up four locations across the Valley, including in Weslaco, Sebastian and Rio Grande City. Storm victims can apply for federal disaster assistance at any of these locations.

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez was on hand for Tuesday's opening. He says over 5,000 homes across the Valley were damaged in the March storms.

Anyone applying for disaster assistance will need to bring documentation that will help support their claim, like video, pictures and repair receipts.

Additional help is also available aside from property damage recovery.

"So if you were out of work, if your car messed up, if there are issues that really disrupted your daily routine because of having to build and having to make these repairs. If you already made repairs, make sure you take invoices for potential reimbursements," Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda said.

It's important that if you are showing up to these in-person locations to bring your social security card, your driver's license or ID.

FEMA's doors will be open until 7 p.m. To apply for assistance online, click here.

FEMA locations are listed below. They will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cameron County

Harlingen Convention Center

701 Harlingen Heights Drive

Hidalgo County

Weslaco EDC

275 South Kansas Avenue

Starr County

Starr County Courthouse Annex in Rio Grande City

100 North FM 3167

Willacy County

Sebastian Community Center

434 West 8th Street

