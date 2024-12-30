Fire completely destroys home near Alton before New Year

A family of six is picking up the pieces after their home went up in flames.

The fire happened on Saint George Street north of Seven-Mile Line in Citrus City, that's near the city of Alton.

When firefighters got to the scene, the home was completely engulfed. The Alton fire chief says the home is considered a complete loss.

Homeowner Israel Olmedo says about two years ago they started building their dream home, but watched it all disappear last night.

"There are no words for this," Olmedo said. "So much time, effort, lots of hours and work, everything is lost."

The family was inside at the time of the fire. Luckily, they were all able to make it out without any injuries, along with their three dogs.