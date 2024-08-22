Firefighters rescue several animals from house fire in La Grulla

Several animals were rescued from a house fire in La Grulla on Thursday morning, according to a news release,

The fire occurred at the 800 block of Johnson Street, the news release from the city of La Grulla stated. The La Casita Fire Department and Sullivan City Fire Department responded to the scene.

According to the release, no injuries were reported in the incident, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The city of La Grulla said the American Red Cross offered their support to the family affected by the fire. Anyone interested in offering assistance or support can contact the La Grulla Community Center at 956-317-1399.