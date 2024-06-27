First 2024 Presidential debate set for Thursday
President Joe Biden and his Republican rival, Donald Trump, will meet to debate on Thursday, June 27.
Immigration will likely be one of many topics brought up in the presidential debate of 2024, as well as the economy, abortion rights and gun violence.
The debate will be hosted by CNN and air at 8 p.m. central, with special coverage of it starting at 7 p.m.
You can catch the debate on KRGV.
You can also watch it in Spanish in our sister station, Noticias RGV, digital channel 5.2, cable 1240.
