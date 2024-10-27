x

First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 25, 2024

Friday, October 25 2024

For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X.

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 below:

See the final scores below:

Friday, Oct. 25

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time 
Alice 26 Mission Veterans Memorial 23 FINAL
Roma 31 Sharyland 35 FINAL
PSJA Memorial 0 CCVM 47 FINAL
Raymondville 0 Rio Hondo 37 FINAL
Porter 10 Lopez 31 FINAL
Pace 26 Edcouch-Elsa 28 FINAL
Donna 7 Harlingen South 44 FINAL
Falfurrias 46 Progreso 0 FINAL
St. Joseph Academy 
(Brownsville)		 50 St. Joseph
(Victoria)		 7 FINAL
Skidmore-Tynan 16 Santa Maria 38 FINAL
Rio Grande City 21 McAllen 27 FINAL
Edinburg 24 Economedes 17 FINAL
PSJA 24 Weslaco 16 FINAL
Palmview 21 Juarez-Lincoln 14 FINAL
Tuloso-Midway 48 Valley View 14 FINAL
Weslaco East 0 PSJA North 42 FINAL
Port Isabel 27 La Feria 32 FINAL
George West 44 Santa Rosa 16 FINAL

WATCH: 5th Quarter Powered by Bert Ogden GMC Buick for more scores and highlights!

