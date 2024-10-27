First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 25, 2024
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on X.
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 below:
See the final scores below:
Friday, Oct. 25
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Alice
|26
|Mission Veterans Memorial
|23
|FINAL
|Roma
|31
|Sharyland
|35
|FINAL
|PSJA Memorial
|0
|CCVM
|47
|FINAL
|Raymondville
|0
|Rio Hondo
|37
|FINAL
|Porter
|10
|Lopez
|31
|FINAL
|Pace
|26
|Edcouch-Elsa
|28
|FINAL
|Donna
|7
|Harlingen South
|44
|FINAL
|Falfurrias
|46
|Progreso
|0
|FINAL
|St. Joseph Academy
(Brownsville)
|50
|St. Joseph
(Victoria)
|7
|FINAL
|Skidmore-Tynan
|16
|Santa Maria
|38
|FINAL
|Rio Grande City
|21
|McAllen
|27
|FINAL
|Edinburg
|24
|Economedes
|17
|FINAL
|PSJA
|24
|Weslaco
|16
|FINAL
|Palmview
|21
|Juarez-Lincoln
|14
|FINAL
|Tuloso-Midway
|48
|Valley View
|14
|FINAL
|Weslaco East
|0
|PSJA North
|42
|FINAL
|Port Isabel
|27
|La Feria
|32
|FINAL
|George West
|44
|Santa Rosa
|16
|FINAL
WATCH: 5th Quarter Powered by Bert Ogden GMC Buick for more scores and highlights!
