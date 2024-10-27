First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 25, 2024

Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights from Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 below:

See the final scores below:

Friday, Oct. 25

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time Alice 26 Mission Veterans Memorial 23 FINAL Roma 31 Sharyland 35 FINAL PSJA Memorial 0 CCVM 47 FINAL Raymondville 0 Rio Hondo 37 FINAL Porter 10 Lopez 31 FINAL Pace 26 Edcouch-Elsa 28 FINAL Donna 7 Harlingen South 44 FINAL Falfurrias 46 Progreso 0 FINAL St. Joseph Academy

(Brownsville) 50 St. Joseph

(Victoria) 7 FINAL Skidmore-Tynan 16 Santa Maria 38 FINAL Rio Grande City 21 McAllen 27 FINAL Edinburg 24 Economedes 17 FINAL PSJA 24 Weslaco 16 FINAL Palmview 21 Juarez-Lincoln 14 FINAL Tuloso-Midway 48 Valley View 14 FINAL Weslaco East 0 PSJA North 42 FINAL Port Isabel 27 La Feria 32 FINAL George West 44 Santa Rosa 16 FINAL

