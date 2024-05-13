First responders provide perspective on Laguna Heights tornado

It's a day that's been engraved in the minds of many neighbors in Laguna Heights. A neighborhood on Wilson Avenue was the hardest hit during the tornado.

On the day of the storm, Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Hushen remembers getting to the scene and seeing trailers overturned and debris everywhere.

The first thing first responders did was search for survivors.

Hushen says the tornado caught them by surprise; there were no warning signs.

Since then, they've learned what to do differently in case of another natural disaster.

"What we're learning is we're trying to get early warning systems out," Hushen said. "There are a couple of ways that we're looking at, that's through our reverse 911, which is code red that everybody has the ability in Cameron County to get, it's just a matter of registering with our 911 department."

Hushen says another resource they're looking into is installing a tornado siren system.