Flood projects discussed at IBWC meeting in Mercedes
High pressure water pumps eroded a caliche levee in some places after the March storm, according to the US International Boundary and Water Commission.
The IBWC are working on fixing the damage and plan to do more dredging and mowing in the flood way.
They are also following developments with the water debt situation with Mexico, and how President Donald Trump is handling it.
"Putting pressure is good. It's difficult for Mexico because there's internal strife between the states to get the water from one or the other in Mexico," Region M Chair Jim Darling said.
Mexico's president has said she plans to deliver water to Texas farmers, but the question now is when.
Related Stories
More News
News Video
-
Fugitive wanted for aggravated kidnapping arrested at Hidalgo International Bridge
-
Convicted sex offender from Mexico sentenced for attempting illegal re-entry near La...
-
Honduran man arrested for allegedly assaulting Border Patrol agent near Brownsville
-
Zoo Guest: Rabbit
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office search for stolen equipment from drainage district
Sports Video
-
UTRGV football draws crowd over 3,500 for spring game in Brownsville
-
UTRGV spring football game highlights & postgame coverage
-
UTRGV associate athletic director of communications discusses Vaqueros' inaugural spring football game
-
UTRGV Athletic Director Conque discusses inaugural football game
-
Fans arrive for UTRGV Vaqueros' inaugural football game