Flood projects discussed at IBWC meeting in Mercedes

High pressure water pumps eroded a caliche levee in some places after the March storm, according to the US International Boundary and Water Commission.

The IBWC are working on fixing the damage and plan to do more dredging and mowing in the flood way.

They are also following developments with the water debt situation with Mexico, and how President Donald Trump is handling it.

"Putting pressure is good. It's difficult for Mexico because there's internal strife between the states to get the water from one or the other in Mexico," Region M Chair Jim Darling said.

Mexico's president has said she plans to deliver water to Texas farmers, but the question now is when.