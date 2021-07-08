Flooding in La Blanca sparks concern among residents

There’s still a lot of standing water in the La Blanca area – located west of the city of Elsa.

One man who lives on the intersection of 493 and 107 says that his neighbors can't leave until it goes down.

A lot of cars have been seen looking for alternate routes to take, while a few drivers have tried to brave through the standing water.

Resident Larry Ybarra said water like this takes days to recede - and he thinks it’s better for drivers not to try to drive through it.

"They come and see how flooded it is and they just turn back,” Ybarra said. “Everyone has to be going around and you know it messes with your plumbing and stuff."

Ybarra also said that mosquitoes are another problem brought on by all the standing water. He and his neighbors are checking on one another to make sure they are all safe, while hoping they've seen the last of the rain.

