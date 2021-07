Mid-Valley residents continue to struggle with flooding

The rain may have stopped temporarily, but residents in Mercedes and Weslaco are still dealing with floodwater.

Some residents in the flood-prone areas have been unable to reach their homes since evacuating due to the high waters.

In a social media post, Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes said anyone needing help evacuating their homes could call the Precinct 1 Constable's Office at 956-447-3775.