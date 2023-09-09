Floods by Heavy Rain is Prompting Road Closures Across Valley
WESLACO – Severe weather prompted several road closures across the Rio Grande Valley due to flooding.
Stay up-to-date by visiting DriveTexas.org.
The following are a list of known road closures for the time being:
ALAMO:
• Hwy 495 from N. Raul Longoria Rd. to Valverde Rd.
EDCOUCH:
• FM 88 from Mile 19 Rd. to Pinkston Rd.
EDINBURG:
• Broadway St. from W. Edinburg Ave. to E 4th St.
HARLINGEN:
• Bass Boulevard
• Dixieland to Expressway
• Loop 499
• Rangerville Road to Dixieland
• Wilson to Bass Boulevard
• Ed Carey to Bus. 77
• 6th Street to Monroe
• Austin to Bus. 77
• Commerce to Bus. 77
• Fair Park(Commerce west to Wichita)
• N. Commerce (Markowsky to Fair Park)
• W. Jackson (Commerce to I Street)
HIDALGO:
• Las Milpas Rd. from 23rd St. to 10th St.
• McColl Road from Dicker Rd to 281
• Ramon Ayala Drive
• South 15th St.
• South 21 St.
• South 2nd St.
• South 3rd St.
• South 4th St.
• South 5th St.
MERCEDES:
• Business 83 from Mile 3 E to Beddoes Road
LA FERIA:
• N. Baseline Rd. from Mile 11 N to E. Expressway 83
• S. Main St. from Dodd Lane to E. Expressway 83
• W Frontage Road from Mile 3 Road to Dilworth Road
WESLACO:
• 200 S. Border Avenue
• Business 83 from Border Avenue to Airport Drive
• Pike Blvd
• S Missouri Ave and Business 83
• S Nebraska Ave and Business 83
• Westgate Drive
PHARR:
• I Road - Frontage Road
• I Road - Las Milpas
• I Road - Dicker Road
• Hall Acres - Cage Blvd
• Hall Acres - Jackson
• Dicker Road - Cage
• Sugar Road - Frontage
• Sugar Road - Business 83
