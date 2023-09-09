x

Floods by Heavy Rain is Prompting Road Closures Across Valley

4 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Monday, June 24 2019 Jun 24, 2019 June 24, 2019 11:46 PM June 24, 2019 in News - Local

WESLACO – Severe weather prompted several road closures across the Rio Grande Valley due to flooding.

Stay up-to-date by visiting DriveTexas.org.

The following are a list of known road closures for the time being:

ALAMO:

• Hwy 495 from N. Raul Longoria Rd. to Valverde Rd.

EDCOUCH:

• FM 88 from Mile 19 Rd. to Pinkston Rd.

EDINBURG:

• Broadway St. from W. Edinburg Ave. to E 4th St.

HARLINGEN:

• Bass Boulevard
• Dixieland to Expressway
• Loop 499
• Rangerville Road to Dixieland
• Wilson to Bass Boulevard
• Ed Carey to Bus. 77
• 6th Street to Monroe
• Austin to Bus. 77
• Commerce to Bus. 77
• Fair Park(Commerce west to Wichita)
• N. Commerce (Markowsky to Fair Park)
• W. Jackson (Commerce to I Street)

HIDALGO:

• Las Milpas Rd. from 23rd St. to 10th St. 
• McColl Road from Dicker Rd to 281
• Ramon Ayala Drive
• South 15th St.
• South 21 St.
• South 2nd St.
• South 3rd St.
• South 4th St.
• South 5th St.

MERCEDES:

• Business 83 from Mile 3 E to Beddoes Road

LA FERIA:

• N. Baseline Rd. from Mile 11 N to E. Expressway 83
• S. Main St. from Dodd Lane to E. Expressway 83
• W Frontage Road from Mile 3 Road to Dilworth Road

WESLACO:

• 200 S. Border Avenue
• Business 83 from Border Avenue to Airport Drive
• Pike Blvd
• S Missouri Ave and Business 83
• S Nebraska Ave and Business 83
• Westgate Drive

PHARR:

• I Road - Frontage Road 
• I Road - Las Milpas
• I Road - Dicker Road
• Hall Acres - Cage Blvd
• Hall Acres - Jackson
• Dicker Road - Cage
• Sugar Road - Frontage
• Sugar Road - Business 83

