Floods by Heavy Rain is Prompting Road Closures Across Valley

WESLACO – Severe weather prompted several road closures across the Rio Grande Valley due to flooding.

Stay up-to-date by visiting DriveTexas.org.

The following are a list of known road closures for the time being:

ALAMO:

• Hwy 495 from N. Raul Longoria Rd. to Valverde Rd.

EDCOUCH:

• FM 88 from Mile 19 Rd. to Pinkston Rd.

EDINBURG:

• Broadway St. from W. Edinburg Ave. to E 4th St.

HARLINGEN:

• Bass Boulevard

• Dixieland to Expressway

• Loop 499

• Rangerville Road to Dixieland

• Wilson to Bass Boulevard

• Ed Carey to Bus. 77

• 6th Street to Monroe

• Austin to Bus. 77

• Commerce to Bus. 77

• Fair Park(Commerce west to Wichita)

• N. Commerce (Markowsky to Fair Park)

• W. Jackson (Commerce to I Street)

HIDALGO:

• Las Milpas Rd. from 23rd St. to 10th St.

• McColl Road from Dicker Rd to 281

• Ramon Ayala Drive

• South 15th St.

• South 21 St.

• South 2nd St.

• South 3rd St.

• South 4th St.

• South 5th St.

MERCEDES:

• Business 83 from Mile 3 E to Beddoes Road

LA FERIA:

• N. Baseline Rd. from Mile 11 N to E. Expressway 83

• S. Main St. from Dodd Lane to E. Expressway 83

• W Frontage Road from Mile 3 Road to Dilworth Road

WESLACO:

• 200 S. Border Avenue

• Business 83 from Border Avenue to Airport Drive

• Pike Blvd

• S Missouri Ave and Business 83

• S Nebraska Ave and Business 83

• Westgate Drive

PHARR:

• I Road - Frontage Road

• I Road - Las Milpas

• I Road - Dicker Road

• Hall Acres - Cage Blvd

• Hall Acres - Jackson

• Dicker Road - Cage

• Sugar Road - Frontage

• Sugar Road - Business 83