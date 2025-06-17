Food Bank RGV partnering with Mrs. Baird's in Fighting Texas Hunger campaign

A big giveaway occurred to help fight hunger.

The Food Bank Rio Grande Valley gave away a thousand loaves of Mrs. Baird's bread as part of their Fighting Texas Hunger campaign.

The food bank and Mrs. Baird's has been teaming up for this project for the last four years. They say the need in the Valley is great.

"They're seeing not only more demand, but also cuts in federal funding, cuts in donations," Mrs. Baird's Fighting Texas Hunger campaign spokesperson Shane Sumrow said.

For every loaf of Mrs. Baird's sold on Tuesday, the company will donate one loaf to the food bank. They'll match up to 11,000 loaves of bread.

The food bank will also have QR codes at participating stores, so shoppers can donate online.