Food, Census drive to be held in Los Indios

By: Yuridia Gonzalez

In an effort to get everyone counted, the city of Los Indios and the Cameron County Clerk’s Office are teaming up to hold a food distribution and 2020 Census event.

That event starts at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Los Indios City Hall.

Those who complete the census will also be entered into two separate raffles for a flat screen TV and gift cards.

There will be staff on site to help residents fill the 2020 Census.

