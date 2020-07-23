Food, Census drive to be held in Los Indios

In an effort to get everyone counted, the city of Los Indios and the Cameron County Clerk’s Office are teaming up to hold a food distribution and 2020 Census event.

That event starts at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Los Indios City Hall.

Those who complete the census will also be entered into two separate raffles for a flat screen TV and gift cards.

There will be staff on site to help residents fill the 2020 Census.

