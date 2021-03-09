Former Cameron County official pleads guilty in bribery scheme

Credit: USAF / Joshua Magbanua / MGN Online

Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced that a 40-year-old former Cameron County official entered a guilty plea to interstate travel in aid of racketeering.

Arnoldo Romeo Flores Jr., 40, of Mission, was the director of Human Resources and Civil Service for Cameron County.

As part of his plea, Flores admitted to using his personal cell phone and email, as well as the internet to further a bribery scheme.

According to a news release, Flores discussed using his influence to help someone obtain two separate contracts from Cameron County, in exchange for bribes.

Flores provided inside information, such as the amounts of other bids. In one instance, Flores told an individual to make sure the bid was under $8,900 to be successful. In return, Flores received $3,000. He accepted another $1,500 for his assistance in securing a second Cameron County bid.

According to the plea deal, the use of Flores's cell phone assisted and led to the bribe payments.

U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez accepted the plea agreement on Tuesday and set a sentencing date for June 15.

Flores faces up to five years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine. Flores has agreed to pay restitution.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted the investigation with assistance from the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office and Brownsville Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jody Young, Robert S. Johnson and Israel Cano are prosecuting the case.