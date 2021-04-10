Former DHS official discusses border security concerns

A former Department of Homeland Security official is concerned about the current situation at the border, saying the surge of migrants may make it easier for drug and human traffickers to enter into the U.S.

"The cartel has been around for so long, as we remember with the drug trade and the drug trafficking and the human trafficking, and it's probably another outlet for them right now when they have much less restriction between the U.S. and Mexico,” said Christopher Hinn, a former official with the Department of Homeland Security.

But his concern as a national security expert goes beyond just the asylum seekers from Central America.

"I just literally landed from Dubai and one of the conversations I was having there with a couple of the young men, they wanted to come to the U.S. and they said, ‘How about we come through Mexico? Well everybody's coming through Mexico,’” Hinn said. “Now these guys are ok guys, they're good guys, but what about the guys that want to cause harm to our country? And that's the concern I have."

