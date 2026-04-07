Former FedEx driver pleads guilty to killing 7-year-old girl after making delivery at her Texas home

Photo credit: MGN Online/ Wise County Jail/ Maitlyn Presley Gandy / Facebook

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former FedEx driver accused of killing a 7-year-old girl after he said he accidentally struck her with his van while delivering a Christmas gift to her Texas home, and then strangled her during a fit of panic, pleaded guilty to capital murder just after his trial began Tuesday.

Tanner Horner faces either the death penalty or life in prison in the December 2022 killing of Athena Strand, whose body was found two days after she was reported missing in the rural town of Paradise, near Fort Worth.

Jurors, who will decide Horner's punishment, began hearing testimony after the plea. As Athena's stepmother testified about the search for the girl, the jury was shown an image of Athena taken from a video inside the delivery truck. She was still alive and sitting on her knees behind the driver's seat.

According to an arrest warrant, Horner told authorities that he strangled Athena after accidentally hitting her with his van while making a delivery. Horner told investigators that Athena wasn't seriously hurt after he hit her while backing up, but he panicked and put her in his van.

Horner said he didn't want her to tell her father what happened, so he first tried to break the girl's neck and when that didn't work, he strangled her with his hands in the back of the van, the warrant said. The warrant said Horner took investigators to where he'd left Athena's body.

Her family said the package Horner had dropped off was a Christmas present for Athena — a box of "You Can Be Anything" Barbies.

The trial was moved from rural Wise County to Fort Worth after Horner's attorneys argued that he would not have received a fair trial.