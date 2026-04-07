Disney On Ice presents Jump In! coming to Edinburg

Disney on Ice is back in the Rio Grande Valley with their latest production Jump In!

Shows will be held at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg.

Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza spoke with performer Madison De Luca about the new performances they've added and what people can expect.

The show will run from April 16 to April 19. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

Channel 5 News will also be giving away a family pack of tickets every morning. All viewers have to do is watch our 6 a.m. newscast where we'll show you a keyword and a number to call.

Click here for more information on the contest.