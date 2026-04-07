McAllen Public Library launches Art Pathways Contest

Photo courtesy of the city of McAllen.

The McAllen Public Library is accepting entries for the Art Pathways Contest, a citywide youth art competition for kids ages 5 to 18 with an active library card.

Participants are invited to read a book, paint a favorite scene on an 8-by-10-inch canvas using acrylic paint, and include the library's official mascot, Marty the Library Cat, in the artwork.

Free art kits, including a canvas, paint, and brushes, will be available to the first 500 registered participants while supplies last.

Artwork must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 8, and will be displayed at library locations.

Each branch, including Main, Lark, and Palm View, will award first, second and third place in three age categories: 5 to 8, 9 to 13, and 14 to 18.

First-place winners will receive an iPad and Apple Pencil, second-place winners will receive wireless headphones and third-place winners will receive a $100 Walmart gift card.

Mayor Javier Villalobos issued a challenge to parents and educators in the community to get involved and bring children and students to the library.

"Art Pathways gives our young readers the opportunity to slow down with a book, connect with a story, then express what the story meant to them," Library Director Kate Horan said. "We are proud to create spaces where creativity is not only encouraged but showcased for the entire community."

City Manager Isaac J. Tawil said the library continues to design initiatives that invest directly in local youth.