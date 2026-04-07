Trial date set for suspect accused of killing San Benito police officer

Rogelio Martinez. Photo credit: Cameron County jail records

A trial date has been set for the teen accused of shooting and killing San Benito police Lt. Milton Resendez back in October 2023.

Rogelio Martinez Jr., who was 18 at the time of the shooting, is set to go to trial on August 10 at 8:30 a.m., according to Cameron County court records.

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A pre-trial motion is also scheduled for June 24 at 1:30 p.m.

Resendez was killed during a vehicle pursuit between law enforcement and Martinez and a second suspect, 23-year-old Rodrigo Axel Espinosa-Valdez.

READ MORE ABOUT THE CHASE HERE

As previously reported, Martinez has pleaded not guilty, and the state will be seeking the death penalty.