Former Progreso city council candidate pleads not guilty to drug charges
A former city council candidate in Progreso pleads not guilty to federal drug charges.
Dagoberto Trevino is accused of possessing nearly 200 pounds of cocaine.
The judge said he will set bond for Trevino, but an amount has not been set; the judge said he will decide in a few days.
When the judge does set a bond, Trevino will not be allowed to speak with co-defendants, which means he cannot return to his old job.
According to the feds, this is due to Trevino's boss also getting arrested on drug charges.
More News
News Video
-
Renovations at Anzalduas Park in Mission have been completed
-
Pharr firefighter ready to assist in California wildfire
-
Driver accused of driving into Palmview business identified, charged
-
Former Progreso city council candidate pleads not guilty to drug charges
-
Alton deadly conduct revealed to be drug deal gone wrong, suspect identified
Sports Video
-
Opening ceremony held for Dallas Cowboys training camp
-
Second day of Cowboys training camp with Mike Zimmer as new defensive...
-
Second day of Cowboys training camp with Mike Zimmer as new defensive...
-
Day 1 of Dallas Cowboys training camp, part 2
-
Day 1 of Dallas Cowboys training camp, part 1