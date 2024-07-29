Former Progreso city council candidate pleads not guilty to drug charges

A former city council candidate in Progreso pleads not guilty to federal drug charges.

Dagoberto Trevino is accused of possessing nearly 200 pounds of cocaine.

The judge said he will set bond for Trevino, but an amount has not been set; the judge said he will decide in a few days.

When the judge does set a bond, Trevino will not be allowed to speak with co-defendants, which means he cannot return to his old job.

According to the feds, this is due to Trevino's boss also getting arrested on drug charges.