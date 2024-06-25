Former Roma city employee sentenced after smuggling migrants in work vehicle
A former public works employee was sentenced on Tuesday on federal human smuggling charges.
Raul Gonzalez III was arrested on Jan. 17 after he was spotted picking up three migrants from the Rio Grande and leading Border Patrol officers on a brief vehicle pursuit, according to a criminal complaint.
As part of a plea deal, Gonzalez was sentenced to one year in jail, and two years of supervised release.
The vehicle Gonzalez used during the crime was a city vehicle, according to the Escobares Police Department.
Escobares Police Chief Pedro Estrada said Gonzalez was in his work uniform when he was arrested, indicating that he was on the clock during the crime.
According to the criminal complaint, Gonzalez told investigators he was hired to pick up the migrants for $200 per person.
Gonzalez also waived his right to appeal the case.
