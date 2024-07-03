Former Starr County jailer out on bond after being arrested on federal charges

A former Starr County jailer is out on bond following his arrest on federal charges.

Gonzalo Gonzalez is accused of making a false statement while trying to buy a gun. He pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday.

He was arrested by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms last week.

Gonzalez was employed at the Starr County Sheriff's Office for more than two years before he was let go because of his arrest.