Four family members in Rio Grande City test positive for coronavirus
Starr County's health authority reports the county received confirmation on Wednesday of four more people who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Dr. Jose Vazquez, the county's health authority and president of the Starr County Memorial Hospital board, announced all four are related.
The family is from Rio Grande City. Two of them are men ages 64 and 65. The other two are women aged 60 and 30.
Vazquez said the family became sick after they came in contact with a relative who was already sick.
The new cases add up to 42 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Starr County. Of those, 20 are reportedly active and the rest are recovered, according to Vazquez.
