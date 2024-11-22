Fourth arrest made in Brownsville murder for hire case

A fourth suspect has been arrested and arraigned in the Brownsville murder for hire case.

Cynthia Margarita Olvera went before a judge on Friday and was charged with capital murder and criminal conspiracy to commit capital murder in the November 2020 murder of 39-year-old Adela Gonzalez.

Olvera was issued a $3 million bond, and prosecutors said they believe she was the "mastermind" behind Gonzalez's death.

Olvera is the current wife of Jose 'Pepe' Arnoldo Rodriguez, who is accused of hiring two men to kill Gonzalez, who was his ex-wife; Rodriguez is currently awaiting trial.

The hired men, Jonathan Xavier Roman Martinez and Charly Carillo-Torres, have taken plea deals in connection with this case.