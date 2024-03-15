x

Friday, March 15, 2024: Breezy and partly sunny with temperatures in the 90s

5 hours 19 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, March 15 2024 Mar 15, 2024 March 15, 2024 10:49 AM March 15, 2024 in Weather

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days