Fugitive wanted on charges of sexual assault of a child surrenders to Cameron County authorities

A 55-year-old man who had been on the run for more than four years surrendered to authorities at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Armando Alvaro turned himself in on Wednesday. According to Cameron County jail records, he was arrested on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child, indecency with a child, aggravated sexual assault of a child and online solicitation of a minor.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Alvarado had been a fugitive since February 2020, when a San Benito woman reported to authorities that her daughter made a sexual assault allegation against him.

“Cameron County Sheriff’s investigators collected enough evidence to support the allegations brought against suspect Armando Alvarado by the minor,” the news release stated. “Investigators learned suspect had fled to Mexico.”

According to the news release, the Cameron County Crime Stoppers received an anonymous tip that Alvarado was in Matamoros, located in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas.

“Since Monday, July 29, 2024, Cameron County Sheriff investigators have been negotiating the time and place of his surrender,” the news release added.

Alvarado was taken into custody on Wednesday at around 8:15 p.m., according to the release.

He remains in custody pending his arraignment.