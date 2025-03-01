Fundraiser at Golden Chick to benefit the Salvation Army of McAllen
The owner of the Golden Chick, located on 23rd Street in McAllen, decided to team up with the Salvation Army of McAllen to donate some of his proceeds.
Majors Frankie Zuniga and Jan Zuniga speak with Channel 5 News' Gloria Walker on where those proceeds go and how it helps the community.
The Golden Chick in McAllen will donate 20 percent of their proceeds made on Wednesday, March 5, between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
