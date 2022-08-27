Funeral held for Valley soldier

Funeral services were held Friday in Mission for a Valley soldier who died overseas.

Staff Sgt. Robert Magallan, 29, died last month in a vehicle-related incident in Eastern Europe, according to Hidalgo County officials.

SSG Magallan was provided a military escort to a Mission funeral home Tuesday in addition to the police escort from the Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Constable's Office and Hidalgo County Sheriff's Department.

RELATED: Family and community honor fallen Valley soldier

His brother, Benjamin Magallan, spoke during the service.

“He meant a lot to me because he used to push me,” Benjamin Magallan said. “He was a go getter, a happy person, a motivator. I'm going to keep his legacy going."

SSG Magallan was stationed in Fort Hood, Hidalgo County officials said.