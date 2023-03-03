Future of DACA Program Still Unclear

WESLACO – A Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient is working on her master's degree and looking forward to a future as a professor.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama issued the executive order to create the program.

President Donald Trump set a deadline to fix it. But after Congress failed to compromise on a solution for thousands of DACA recipients, student Allyson Duarte asks what happens next?

"That's my question. We don't know what going to happen. We don't know,” she says.

Duarte says she and her family came to the U.S. from Veracruz, Mexico.

"My father used to work, and, honestly, it wasn't quite enough. My mother worked, as well. At some point, we kinda helped out but it still was very tough,” she says. “So, we decided to make the move."

DACA was rescinded on Sep. 5, 2017. After federal districts court ruled, the USCIS Office continued accepting requests to renew grants of deferred action under DACA.

No one new can apply, though, leaving thousands also trying to keep up with the changes but being careful with their action and words.

"What that implies for people like me, my family, friends that I have, we really are going to be under much more pressure,” she says. “You have to be very vigilant of where you go, who you talk to, what you expose in an interview like this one."

Many hope the compromise includes a path to citizenship for those who have already received DACA.