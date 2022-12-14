x

Getting to know UTRGV's Iyana Dorsey

6 hours 19 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, December 13 2022 Dec 13, 2022 December 13, 2022 11:33 PM December 13, 2022 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV guard Iyana Dorsey sat down with Bella Michaels for an inside look at her path on-and-off the court.

Click on the video above for more on her basketball journey.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days