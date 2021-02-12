x

Gonzaque Makes It Official, Signs With UTSA

2 hours 34 minutes 37 seconds ago Thursday, February 11 2021 Feb 11, 2021 February 11, 2021 11:35 PM February 11, 2021 in Sports - High School
By: Alex Del Barrio

MISSION - Mission Veterans wide receiver AJ Gonzaque made his college decision officially official on Thursday by signing his letter of intent to join the football program at UTSA. Gonzaque now joins Sharyland Pioneer QB Eddie Lee Marburer and Vela offensive lineman Ronnie as RGV products joining the Roadrunners as freshman in 2021.

Gonzaque has been one of the Valley's best wideouts since his breakout sophomore campaign where he was a part of the Mission Veterans squad that advanced to the 5A Division I Region IV Final. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days