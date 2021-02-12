Gonzaque Makes It Official, Signs With UTSA

MISSION - Mission Veterans wide receiver AJ Gonzaque made his college decision officially official on Thursday by signing his letter of intent to join the football program at UTSA. Gonzaque now joins Sharyland Pioneer QB Eddie Lee Marburer and Vela offensive lineman Ronnie as RGV products joining the Roadrunners as freshman in 2021.

Gonzaque has been one of the Valley's best wideouts since his breakout sophomore campaign where he was a part of the Mission Veterans squad that advanced to the 5A Division I Region IV Final.