GOP leader chides Lujan Grisham for ignoring oil in speech

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS and SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico's leading House Republican says he found it disrespectful that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham failed to mention the oil and gas industry in her State of the State speech. GOP House Minority Leader James Townsend said Tuesday the industry is providing record revenues to the state's coffers and will end up funding some of the Democrat's educational initiatives. He says the governor should have acknowledged that. Lujan Grisham spokesman Tripp Stelnicki says the governor throughout her first year in office has made it clear that she appreciates the state's the oil and gas industry.

