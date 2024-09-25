Gov. Abbott discuss Valley issues with South Texas leaders

Gov. Greg Abbott was in McAllen Tuesday to discuss issues affecting South Texas.

McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos hosted a Q&A session with Abbott as part of the South Texas Alliance of Cities’ quarterly meeting, which was attended by mayors from across South Texas and other state officials.

The governor first addressed the economy after he was asked what the state does to attract business.

Abbott also talked about the state helping SpaceX build their facility in less than 18 months.

Another topic discussed was the water issues facing the Rio Grande Valley, and what the state is doing to help combat the issue.

“We created the Texas Water Fund to make sure we are providing even more money because of how hard-pressed our cities and counties are,” Abbott said.

The fund gives the Texas Water Development Board the ability to distribute funds to cities working on water conservation projects.

Abbott said the state would continue to pressure Mexico to deliver water that's owed to the U.S. as part of an international water treaty.

The South Texas Alliance of Cities is set to meet again in Laredo in 2025. In the meantime, the group plans to recruit smaller cities and continue brainstorming ideas to find solutions to issues facing South Texas.

