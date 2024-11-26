Gov. Abbott serving Thanksgiving meals to Operation Lone Star service members in Edinburg

Gov. Greg Abbott is joining several officials in serving Thanksgiving meals to Texas National Guard soldiers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers stationed in the Rio Grande Valley as part of Operation Lone Star.

The meals are being distributed Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 3:15 p.m. at the South Texas International Airport in Edinburg, according to a news release.

Abbott will be joined by incoming U.S. Border Czar Tom Homan, National Border Patrol Council President Paul Perez, DPS Director Steve McCraw and Texas Border Czar Mike Banks.