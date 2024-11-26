x

Gov. Abbott serving Thanksgiving meals to Operation Lone Star service members in Edinburg

Gov. Abbott serving Thanksgiving meals to Operation Lone Star service members in Edinburg
5 hours 27 minutes 33 seconds ago Tuesday, November 26 2024 Nov 26, 2024 November 26, 2024 2:44 PM November 26, 2024 in News - Local

Gov. Greg Abbott is joining several officials in serving Thanksgiving meals to Texas National Guard soldiers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers stationed in the Rio Grande Valley as part of Operation Lone Star.

The meals are being distributed Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 3:15 p.m. at the South Texas International Airport in Edinburg, according to a news release.

Abbott will be joined by incoming U.S. Border Czar Tom Homan, National Border Patrol Council President Paul Perez, DPS Director Steve McCraw and Texas Border Czar Mike Banks.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days