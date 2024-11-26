Texas land commissioner announces new initiative to deter illegal immigration

The Texas land commissioner announced a new initiative to deter illegal immigration while visiting Starr County on Tuesday.

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham said she'll be actively tracking down land in Texas to lease out for more deportation facilities.

The Texas General Land Office offered the piece of land to the incoming Trump Administration to build a migrant detention facility.

Buckingham said that the office has already picked out some land for the facility, and is calling it the Jocelyn Initiative.

The initiative is named after Jocelyn Nurangay, a 12-year-old who was killed over the summer allegedly by two Venezuelan man who were in the country illegally.

"We will locate appropriate land under my jurisdiction to lease for the construction of violent criminal deportation facilities. My office has identified several of our properties and is standing by to make this happen on day one of the Trump presidency," Buckingham said.

The land being offered in Starr County will have another mile of the border wall will be built within the next week, according to Buckingham.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.