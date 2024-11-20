Texas land commissioner discusses offering Starr County land to Trump for potential mass deportations

Border wall bollards lie in rows on a ranch near the Starr County community of La Casita.

The Texas General Land Office bought the over 1,400-acre property for nearly $4 million in October.

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham said the sale was to avoid eminent domain to build a border wall in the property.

On Tuesday, Buckingham sent a letter to President-Elect Donald Trump offering to lease the property to the incoming administration for construction of “deportation facilities.”

Buckingham spoke exclusively to Channel 5 News to discuss the offer.

“If they do need a place for a detention facility, boy do we have a place for them,” Buckingham said. “We're happy to partner up with the Trump Administration and have them tell us what they would like to do, I would anticipate it would be more of a temporary type of facility."

During Trump's Presidential campaign, he repeatedly pledged to carry out mass deportations.

As of Wednesday, Trump hasn’t responded to the request. Buckingham said if his administration rejects the offer, the state will continue leasing out the land for farming.

“This property is 1,400 acres so we have plenty of room for anything that needs to be accomplished,” Buckingham said.

