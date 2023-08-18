Grass fire at Hidalgo and Starr county line nearly contained

A grass fire near Sullivan City that required the aid of multiple agencies across two counties is nearly contained, according to the city’s fire chief.

Fire crews from Hidalgo and Starr counties responded to the grass fire near the county line that burned nearly 50 acres Tuesday afternoon, according to Sullivan City fire Chief Jesus Martinez.

As of Tuesday evening, the fire was 98% contained, Martinez added.

The fire was near a lumber store, but firefighters prevented the flames from reaching the store.

No injuries or damaged structures were reported.