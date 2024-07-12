Groundbreaking held for new Food Bank RGV freezer

A new produce resource center is coming to the city of the Pharr.

On Thursday, a groundbreaking was held for the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley’s second freezer.

Food bank officials say the new freezer will be over 9,000 square feet, increasing their storage capacity.

“This is basically going to double the amount of produce and protein options we are bringing into the Rio Grande Valley,” Food Bank RGV CEO Libby Saenz said.

Every year, over 9 million pounds of protein and 45 million pounds of produce and frozen meals are given out by the food bank.

The freezer is expected to be completed in April 2025.