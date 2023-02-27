x

Groundbreaking held in Mission for new shopping center

2 hours 48 minutes 49 seconds ago Monday, February 27 2023 Feb 27, 2023 February 27, 2023 3:59 PM February 27, 2023 in News - Local

A groundbreaking was held Monday afternoon in Mission for a new shopping center.

The new shopping center, which will be called Mission Gateway, will be located on the corner of Bryan Road and Interstate 2 where a K-Mart used to be.

Montana based Murdoch's Ranch and Home Supply will serve as the anchor for the new shopping center.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days