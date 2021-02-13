H-E-B temporarily adjusts store hours amid severe winter weather

KRGV File Photo

Texas grocery giant H-E-B announced Saturday it will temporarily adjust its store hours as severe winter weather is expected to push through the state.

The store said due to severe weather, there may be a delay in product deliveries to stores, which could temporarily impact supply of certain products.

The store said customers might also see limited time slots available for curbside and home delivery orders.

The new hours for the border region, including Laredo and the Rio Grande Valley are:

Sunday: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Monday: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

The H-E-B and Favor support line will be closed on Monday, the store said.

For real-time updates and store hours, visit heb.com/newsroom.