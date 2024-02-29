Habitat for Humanity Surveys Homes Damaged by Floodwaters

MERCEDES – The road to recovery continues for many families in the Rio Grande Valley.

It’s been two weeks since floodwaters took over a street in Mercedes. Families there are trying to piece their lives back together but they can’t do it alone.

Fortunately, Habitat for Humanity checked on several flood victims on Wednesday.

Flood victims are encouraged to fill out their application by visiting their website or going to any of their locations in McAllen or Harlingen.

