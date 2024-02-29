Habitat for Humanity Surveys Homes Damaged by Floodwaters
MERCEDES – The road to recovery continues for many families in the Rio Grande Valley.
It’s been two weeks since floodwaters took over a street in Mercedes. Families there are trying to piece their lives back together but they can’t do it alone.
Fortunately, Habitat for Humanity checked on several flood victims on Wednesday.
KRGV’s Cecilia Gutierrez tagged along as the non-profit organization’s team surveyed the damage and spoke to homeowners.
Flood victims are encouraged to fill out their application by visiting their website or going to any of their locations in McAllen or Harlingen.
Watch the video above for the full story.
Link: HOV: A Helping Hand
