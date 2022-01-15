Harlingen Authorities Using Billboards to Solve Cases
HARLINGEN – A local police department is using billboards to look for leads in two high-profile cases they’re investigating.
The Harlingen Police Department tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS they need help finding missing attorney Ernesto Gonzalez and tips that could lead to information in the death of 19-year-old Nahomi Rodriguez.
The billboards went up a few days ago and will remain in place for at least a month.
Anyone with information can contact Harlingen Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.
Watch the video above for more information.
