Harlingen CISD: Student receives 'minor' head injury following altercation on campus

KRGV file photo.

A Harlingen High School student received medical care Thursday following an altercation with another student, according to the school district.

Harlingen CISD spokesperson Marcy Martinez said the two students were fighting inside a classroom when one of them received a cut to the head.

Martinez said no weapon was used, and it was not a serious injury. The injured student was picked up by a parent and taken home.

"This was an isolated incident, and all operations on campus will continue as normal," the district said in a statement to parents.

Disciplinary action is to be determined at a later date.

