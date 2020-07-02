Harlingen city commission discusses how to save money on recycling center operations

Harlingen city commissioners say they looking.at ways to save money on its recycling program.

Demonstrators gathered outside of Harlingen City Hall on Wednesday, after learning about the possible budget cuts for the recycling program.

According to Dan Serna, Harlingen city manager, the city’s revenues have declined due to market conditions and the coronavirus pandemic.

At Wednesday’s meeting, city commissioners spoke about how in 2017, the recycling program made $100,000 – now the program makes four times less.

On Wednesday, the commission decided to look for a private contractor who could take over the recycling service.

