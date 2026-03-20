Harlingen city officials asking for input on downtown mural design
A new mural is on its way to Harlingen, but before it can go up, city officials want the community's input on the design.
The mural will be located in front of Lozano Plaza in the downtown area.
The city has launched a community survey for people to share their ideas. Nearly 50 people have filled it out.
Some of the suggested themes include Harlingen history, culture and heritage, music and arts, and nature and wildlife.
"This is the first time we're looking for community input. Lozano Plaza has a special place in our heart, so we want to make sure that it's for the community and that we're doing all of the incentives throughout downtown and showcasing what they want," Harlingen's Downtown Director Alexis Riojas said.
Once a theme is selected, local artists will be invited to submit designs.
The project will be funded through a combination of grant and city funds. Work is expected to begin in June, with completion targeted for August.
Friday is the last day the survey will be open. To fill it out, click here.
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