Progreso police brace for Tourist Day crowd

Saturday is Tourist Day in Nuevo Progreso, Mexico, and the Progreso Police Department is getting ready for big crowds near the port of entry.

Police Chief Al Perez says he's expecting up to 10,000 people to cross into Nuevo Progreso. He says police will be stepping up patrols throughout the city.

"Our job is not necessarily to go arrest and give tickets, but to create an atmosphere," Perez said.

Perez says people should expect longer wait times to cross the international bridge.