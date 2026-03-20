TXDOT to host virtual meeting regarding widening U.S. 83 from Starr County to Zapata County

Rio Grande Valley residents who use Highway 83 to get to Laredo, the Texas Department of Transportation wants to hear from you.

They're going to have a virtual meeting to discuss multiple projects in Zapata County. The program is called the Rural Transportation Improvement Program.

One of the projects is worth $90 million. It will widen U.S. 83 in Zapata County.

"We know that there are plenty of folks who traverse from the Valley to Laredo who use U.S. 83 and Starr County, Zapata County. So everybody's input is welcome," TXDOT Pharr District Spokesperson Ray Pedraza said.

The virtual meeting is on Wednesday, March 25, at 1 p.m.

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