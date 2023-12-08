Harlingen Fire Department provides space heater safety tips following giveaway

With the cold weather approaching, many Rio Grande Valley residents need a helping hand when it comes to staying warm.

The Harlingen Convention Center was the site of a Wednesday giveaway for space heaters.

Harlingen Fire Department Lt. Rocky Gonzalez said there are some safety tips those using space heaters should keep in mind.

“If you need to, crate your pets. That is one way to keep them away,” Gonzalez said. “With your children, keep them away from space heaters at all times."

Gonzalez also recommended keeping the space heater three feet away from any objects in a place where it won’t tip over.

“Make sure you have a flat, sturdy surface to place them on,” Gonzalez said. “You want to make sure that when you use a space heater, you plug it in directly to the outlet. Don’t use an extension cord."

For details on how to receive a space heater, call the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council at 956-682-3481.

Watch the video above for the full story.